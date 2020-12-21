Edwards-Helaire (hip/leg) received negative X-ray results after Sunday's 32-29 win over the Saints, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Coach Andy Reid said that Edwards-Helaire "got twisted up into the splits" in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win, but it looks like the rookie running back has at least avoided any sort of fracture. Edwards-Helaire had to be helped off the field by trainers, and he was unable to put any weight on his left leg. Le'Veon Bell, who had 15 carries for 62 yards and a score versus New Orleans, would be in line to lead Kansas City's backfield if Edwards-Helaire can't face the Falcons in Week 16.