Edwards-Helaire (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders after returning to a full practice Friday.

The same applies to fellow running back Darrel Williams (illness), so the duo will be available Sunday, along with Le'Veon Bell and Darwin Thompson. Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has combined for just 19 carries for 81 yards and a TD and caught seven passes for 47 yards and another score in that span. Edwards-Helaire's recent reduction in volume coincides with the introduction of Bell to Kansas City's offense, and with a time-share now in effect, the rookie's weekly fantasy upside has taken a hit.