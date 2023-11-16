Edwards-Helaire (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
CEH missed the Week 9 game against the Dolphins in Germany, but the bye week was enough time to get over whatever illness. He merely handles the backfield scraps for Kansas City behind Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.
More News
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Ruled out for Week 9•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: One tote against Broncos•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Little production against Chargers•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Three touches in Week 6 win•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Little impact in Week 5•