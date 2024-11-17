Edwards-Helaire (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran back will be in street clothes for the fourth straight game since being activated from the reserve/non-football illness list. With Edwards-Helaire inactive, Carson Steele will work as the No. 3 running back behind Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine versus Buffalo.
