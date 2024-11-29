Edwards-Helaire is inactive for Friday's game against the Raiders.
Edwards-Helaire remains a healthy scratch in a Chiefs backfield that will welcome back Isiah Pacheco (ankle) against the AFC West rival Raiders. Kareem Hunt, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele will also dress for Kansas City at running back Friday.
