Edwards-Helaire carried the ball nine times for 33 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bills.

The Kansas City running game got stifled by the Buffalo front seven, but Edwards-Helaire also wasn't able to add any value through the air as he failed to even see a target for the first time this season. The running back does have five TDs through six games, but he could struggle to get into the end zone or gain much yardage in Week 7 against the 49ers' tough run defense.