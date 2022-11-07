Edwards-Helaire rushed four times for five yards and caught one of two targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over Tennessee.

The Chiefs continued to deploy a three-pronged rushing attack, splitting the work fairly evenly between Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. Unlike their last game, the trio failed to get anything going on the ground (14 combined rushing yards), and McKinnon was the only back to contribute anything meaningful as a receiver (six receptions for 40 yards). While it is tough to trust Edwards-Helaire after Sunday's dud, he does appear to still be the team's short-yardage back heading into a softer matchup against the Jaguars.