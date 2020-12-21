The Chiefs believe that Edwards-Helaire suffered a high-ankle sprain and a strained hip during Sunday's 32-29 win over the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Chiefs listed Edwards-Helaire with hip and ankle injuries when he was forced out late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win, and he returned negative X-ray results after the game. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that the rookie first-round pick is expected to miss the final two weeks of the regular season, and given the tricky recovery timetable often associated with high-ankle sprains, even a first-round bye may not guarantee his immediate return in the postseason. Le'Veon Bell projects to lead Kansas City's backfield as long as Edwards-Helaire is sidelined, while Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson are also candidates for increased roles.