As he approaches his third NFL campaign, Edwards-Helaire believes that he'll benefit from getting in a full offseason of work for the first time in his pro career, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. "This offseason, it was pretty much getting back to the basics, being able to have a full offseason," Edwards-Helaire noted. "That was one of the things Coach (Andy) Reid and I talked about. He said, 'This is really your first real offseason in the NFL.' Really, health was the biggest thing."

As a rookie in 2020, Edwards-Helaire's first NFL offseason was mostly virtual due to the league's COVID-19 protocols, while last offseason the running back dealt with gallbladder surgery. At this stage, Edwards-Helaire indicated that he feels great heading into training camp, as he looks to move past the injuries (to his left knee and left collarbone) that slowed him in 2021. Looking ahead, the 23-year-old is projected to lead a backfield that also includes Ronald Jones, Jerick McKinnon, Derrick Gore and Isiah Pacheco, though Taylor does suggest that with a strong effort this summer, Jones could challenge Edwards-Helaire for the starting job in a Kansas City offense that will be operating without playmaking wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to Miami in March.