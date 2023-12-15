Edwards-Helaire is again expected to see increased work out of the Chiefs' backfield Sunday against the Patriots after Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) was ruled out for Week 15, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

With Pacheco out last week, Edwards-Helaire narrowly out-snapped Jerick McKinnon 32 to 30 and handled 11 carries to McKinnon's four. McKinnon, however, scored a goal-line touchdown, and CEH mustered 68 scoreless yards on 13 touches. Per McMullen, coach Andy Reid anticipates that Pacheco should be available for the Chiefs' Dec. 25 contest against the Raiders.