Edwards-Helaire (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Edwards-Helaire, who wasn't on the Chiefs' Week 10 injury report, will thus wait at least another week before making his regular-season debut. Versus Denver, Kareem Hunt, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele are Kansas City's backfield options.
More News
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Healthy scratch in Week 9•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Inactive vesus Raiders•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Inactive Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Returns to active roster•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Officially out for MNF•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Listed as doubtful for Monday•