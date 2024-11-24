Edwards-Helaire is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
With Edwards-Helaire inactive and Isiah Pacheco (ankle) still on IR, Kareem Hunt, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele will handle the Chiefs' Week 12 backfield duties.
