Edwards-Helaire is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
With Edwards-Helaire once again a healthy scratch for Kansas City, Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele are slated to handle the Chiefs' Week 15 backfield duties.
