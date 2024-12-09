Edwards-Helaire is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.
With Edwards-Helaire once again a healthy scratch for Sunday's contest, Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele are available to handle Kansas City's Week 14 backfield duties.
