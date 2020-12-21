Edwards-Helaire (hip/leg) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Saints.
The rookie first-round pick appeared to have his lower left leg rolled up late in the fourth quarter. He was able to limp off the field with the assistance of trainers, but didn't place any weight on his injured leg. Le'Veon Bell stands to take over as the Chiefs' primary ball carrier as long as Edwards-Helaire is sidelined. Before leaving the field, Edwards-Helaire had 14 carries for 79 yards and secured one of four targets for four yards.
