The Chiefs elevated Edwards-Helaire to their active roster Saturday.

The 2020 first-round pick from LSU provides Kansas City with needed depth at running back, as Isiah Pacheco (knee) will be sidelined in the Week 9 matchup against the Bills. Now with the active roster, Edwards-Helaire is likely to play a depth role in the Chiefs' backfield Sunday.

