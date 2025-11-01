Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Joins active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chiefs elevated Edwards-Helaire to their active roster Saturday.
The 2020 first-round pick from LSU provides Kansas City with needed depth at running back, as Isiah Pacheco (knee) will be sidelined in the Week 9 matchup against the Bills. Now with the active roster, Edwards-Helaire is likely to play a depth role in the Chiefs' backfield Sunday.
