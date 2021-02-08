Edwards-Helaire had nine carries for 64 yards during Kansas City's 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay during Super Bowl LV. He also secured two of three targets for 23 yards.

Edwards-Helaire resurfaced as the clear No. 1 back while Darrel Williams (two carries) and Le'Veon Bell (zero touches) were relegated to backup duties, but with the Chiefs playing from behind almost from start to finish, he wasn't afforded many opportunities. Williams (seven targets) did see more action in the passing game than Edwards-Helaire, but he also had a costly drop in the third quarter on a would-be touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. All things said, Edwards-Helaire put together a healthy rookie season, with 181 carries for 803 yards (4.4 YPC) and four scores across 13 regular-season games, in addition to 36 catches (54 targets) and one touchdown through the air. However, his production scarcely lived up to the first-round draft capital that was required to grab him in most fantasy leagues. After apparently breaking out with 161 rushing yards against the Bills in Week 6, Edwards-Helaire failed to break the 50-yard mark on the ground in all but two of his remaining seven contests. There's no question that Edwards-Helaire is talent enough to warrant consideration as a potential Year 2 breakout candidate, and he certainly stands to benefit from Kansas City's offensive line getting healthy, but this could shape up to be a pivotal offseason for the former LSU standout.