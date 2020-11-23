Edwards-Helaire (illness) rushed 14 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns while securing one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 35-31 win over the Raiders.

Edwards-Helaire was forced to miss a practice with an undisclosed illness (though not one that would land him on the COVID-19/reserve list), but he was cleared well before Sunday's kickoff. The breakout star's carries dipped to single digits over the past three contests following the addition of Le'Veon Bell, but CEH returned to his early-season form with 15 touches and two trips to the end zone. Bell remained a noticeable part of the rotation (eight touches and a score of his own), but this touch distribution likely better reflects how the playing time will shake up in a competitive contest, as two of the three previous games were of the blowout variety, and the third (a comeback win over Carolina) appeared to be lopsided early on. Sunday's game script better represented a traditional Andy Reid scheme, which can only be viewed as positive for those banking on the rookie. Bell may still eat into Edward-Helaire's production, but it appears that the latter is the preferred back to roster in fantasy heading into what should be another competitive matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday.