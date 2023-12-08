Edwards-Helaire is expected to have an expanded profile out of the Kansas City backfield Sunday against Buffalo with Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) ruled out for the contest, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Per Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com, head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Edwards-Helaire is the next man up out of Kansas City's backfield, though Jerick McKinnon -- who has missed the past two games with a groin injury -- will also be available and should serve as Kansas City's top passing-down back. Additionally, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com relays that Deneric Prince is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad ahead of Sunday's game. Edwards-Helaire has logged more than seven touches in a game just once among his 11 appearances this season, which came back in Week 3 when he carried 15 times for 55 yards and a touchdown to go with one catch for two yards in a 41-10 win over Chicago.