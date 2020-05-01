Chiefs GM Brett Veach expects Damien Williams to "come in as the starting running back", while Edwards-Helaire will compete for playing time to form a one-two punch in the backfield, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports.

Williams figures to take the first snap with the starting offense whenever the Chiefs are able to practice, but that doesn't necessarily mean the rookie won't have a shot at the lead role early on. Veach referred to Edwards-Helaire as a "franchise running back, true playmaker, someone special and unique", and the Chiefs presumably expect some form of immediate return on their first-round draft pick. The competition for snaps and touches between Edwards-Helaire and Williams will be one of the key storylines to monitor for fantasy football in 2020.