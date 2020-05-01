Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Likely sharing work with Williams
Chiefs GM Brett Veach expects Damien Williams to "come in as the starting running back", while Edwards-Helaire will compete for playing time to form a one-two punch in the backfield, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports.
Williams figures to take the first snap with the starting offense whenever the Chiefs are able to practice, but that doesn't necessarily mean the rookie won't have a shot at the lead role early on. Veach referred to Edwards-Helaire as a "franchise running back, true playmaker, someone special and unique", and the Chiefs presumably expect some form of immediate return on their first-round draft pick. The competition for snaps and touches between Edwards-Helaire and Williams will be one of the key storylines to monitor for fantasy football in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Dynasty Trade Chart rich in rookies
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.