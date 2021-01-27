The Chiefs listed Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Edwards-Helaire returned from a month-long absence to suit up in last weekend's 38-24 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game, taking six carries for seven yards and a touchdown while playing 49 percent of offensive snaps. He should be ready for the Feb. 7 Super Bowl matchup with the Buccaneers, likely splitting work out of the backfield with Darrel Williams. The Chiefs also hope to have Le'Veon Bell (knee) available, though his role isn't likely to be significant behind the top two options on the depth chart.
