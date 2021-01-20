Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Edwards-Helaire was also a limited participant last Wednesday, before downgrading to no participation Thursday and Friday and then being inactive for the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Browns. He'll likely follow a different routine this week, as Adam Schefter of ESPN suggested the rookie running back was gearing up to play Sunday against the Bills for the first time since Week 15. Coach Andy Reid mentioned Thursday's practice as being especially important to evaluate the team's injured players.
More News
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Returns to practice•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Faces 'uphill battle' to play•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Absent Thursday•