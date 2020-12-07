Edwards-Helaire (illness) has not played a snap in Sunday's game against the Broncos, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that he has spent the entire game standing on the sidelines.

Edwards-Helaire wasn't able to practice Thursday or Friday due to the flu, and it appears he's only active as insurance in case of injuries to the team's other running backs. Le'Veon Bell has been bottled up by the Broncos in Edwards-Helaire's absence. The rookie first-rounder's practice participation in the coming week should help determine his status for the Chiefs' Week 14 trip to Miami.