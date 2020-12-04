Edwards-Helaire (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Broncos, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Though Edwards-Helaire missed practice both Thursday and Friday due to a stomach virus, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star relays that coach Andy Reid sounds hopeful about the running back's Week 13 status. "We think we're going to get him back here," Reid noted Friday. "I mean, I don't think that's a problem. He's feeling better today, but we held him out." Look for added clarity regarding Edwards-Helaire's availability to arrive no later than Sunday morning, after the likes of ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport post their late night/early morning injury updates.