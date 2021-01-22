Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo.
Le'Veon Bell (knee) also is listed as questionable, after missing practice Thursday and Friday. Edwards-Helaire was a limited participant each day this week, making his bid to play in a game for the first time since Week 15. With both Edwards-Helaire and Bell looking truly questionable, Darrel Williams could maintain a key role in the KC backfield, after he took 17 touches for 94 yards in the wild-card win over Cleveland. Bell got only three carries last week, so he could fall out of the picture even if he's healthy enough to play.
More News
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Another limited practice•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Limited in practice to start week•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Returns to practice•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Faces 'uphill battle' to play•