Edwards-Helaire accrued three carries for four yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over Minnesota.
Edwards-Helaire finished the game with nine total snaps, sitting well behind Isiah Pacheco (39 snaps) and Jerick McKinnon (18 snaps) in terms of playing time. CEH could claim a slightly more prominent role in the future should Pacheco miss some time, but he's not particularly appealing in most fantasy formats at this juncture.
More News
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Minimal traction versus Jets•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Scores with increased workload•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Gets three touches Week 2•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Suits up versus Jaguars•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Questionable after DNP on Friday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Ready to play Week 2•