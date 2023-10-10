Edwards-Helaire accrued three carries for four yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over Minnesota.

Edwards-Helaire finished the game with nine total snaps, sitting well behind Isiah Pacheco (39 snaps) and Jerick McKinnon (18 snaps) in terms of playing time. CEH could claim a slightly more prominent role in the future should Pacheco miss some time, but he's not particularly appealing in most fantasy formats at this juncture.