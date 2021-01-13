Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Per Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com, Edwards-Helaire -- who last played in Week 15 -- is progressing well from his high-ankle sprain and the running back's presence at practice Wednesday bodes well for his chances of suiting up for Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Browns. Time will tell if Edwards-Helaire approaches Kansas City's playoff opener with an injury designation or is fully cleared to play in advance of the weekend.
