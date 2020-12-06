Edwards-Helaire (illness), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Broncos, but the team still needs to see how he's feeling pregame, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The rookie first-round pick hasn't practiced since Wednesday due to a stomach virus, but he's apparently recovering well, and coach Andy Reid appeared optimistic Friday of his chances to play. Edwards-Helaire's status should receive additional clarity as Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff draws closer.
