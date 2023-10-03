Edwards-Helaire posted three carries for 12 yards and hauled in his only target for one yard during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jets.
Edwards-Helaire logged just six total snaps during Sunday night's affair, but he didn't turn four of those six into touches and some production. Still, he's again fallen well behind both Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon in the pecking order, so there isn't much to write home about regarding CEH's fantasy prospects as long as Pacheco and McKinnon remain available.
