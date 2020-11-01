Edwards-Helaire rushed six times for 21 yards and caught all three of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Jets.

Neither Edwards-Helaire nor Le'Veon Bell (six carries for seven yards) got anything going on the ground, as the Jets' defensive line was just about the only unit on either side of the ball to play well for the visitors. The rookie has set new career lows for carries in back-to-back weeks since Bell signed with Kansas City, but Edwards-Helaire's lack of volume can be better attributed to the Chiefs' reluctance to give him a major workload while nursing large leads rather than a shift away from him as the team's top option on the ground. Expect Edwards-Helaire to get back on track in Week 9 against a Panthers defense that has struggled to defend running backs.