Edwards-Helaire, who is dealing with a stomach virus, didn't practice Friday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
It looks likely that Edwards-Helaire will be listed as questionable for Sunday's night's game against the Broncos, but coach Andy Reid noted of the running back Friday that "we think we're going to get him back'' for the contest.
