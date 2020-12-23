Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) didn't practice Wednesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Though Kansas City has yet to provide a detailed update on the Week 16 status of Edwards-Helaire, ESPN's Adam Schefter previously relayed that the running back is believed to be dealing with a high ankle sprain and a strained hip. With that in mind, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that Edwards-Helaire is targeting a return in the playoffs. Barring an unexpected turn in his favor, look for the Chiefs to officially rule Edwards-Helaire out for Sunday's game against the Falcons no later than Friday. Either way, fantasy managers should assume that Le'Veon Bell will head the team's backfield this weekend, with Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson (illness) and possibly Elijah McGuire also in the mix.
