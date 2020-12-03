Edwards-Helaire (illness) didn't practice Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Edwards-Helaire practiced fully Wednesday, so his status is worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Broncos approaches. If he's limited at all or out this weekend, Le'Veon Bell would be next up for the Chiefs' Week 13 carries.
