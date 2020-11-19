Edwards-Helaire missed practice Thursday due to an illness, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to fellow running back Darrel Williams and as a result, Le'Veon Bell and Darwin Thompson were the only Kansas City running backs to practice Thursday. We'll look for added clarity regarding Edwards-Helaire's status for Sunday's game against the Raiders no later than Friday, upon the release of the team's final Week 11 injury report.
