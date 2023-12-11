Edwards-Helaire carried the ball 11 times for 39 yards and caught two of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bills.

Getting the start in place of the injured Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), Edwards-Helaire didn't find much success on the ground -- his longest carry went for only seven yards -- but he did turn a pass from Patrick Mahomes into a 20-yard gain in the fourth quarter, helping to set up a field goal that tied the game at 17-17. Pacheco isn't expected to need an IR stint, but if he's unavailable in Week 15, Edwards-Helaire could see an elevated workload again versus the Patriots.