Edwards-Helaire rushed 16 times for 64 yards and caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Monday night's 26-10 win over the Patriots.

Edwards-Helaire again made a few splash plays while commanding nearly 20 touches. The rookie hasn't really busted free on the ground since his 138-yard debut, which was also the last time he found the end zone, but Edwards-Helaire has still averaged nearly 100 all-purpose yards while hauling in at least three passes in three straight outings. With great versatility in an explosive offense, Edwards-Helaire is a consistent producer who's bound to repay fantasy managers with even bigger outings down the road, giving him excellent value ahead of Week 5's game against the Raiders.