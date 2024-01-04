Edwards-Helaire (illness) did not appear on the Chiefs' injury report Wednesday.

Edwards-Helaire missed the team's Week 17 win over the Bengals due to an illness, but he now appears set to return to the field for Sunday's regular season finale. With Kansas City already set to sit some of their starters, including Patrick Mahomes, Edwards-Helaire could be asked to start in place on Isiah Pacheco (quadriceps) on Sunday versus the Chargers in the team's regular season finale.