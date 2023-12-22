Edwards-Helaire won't practice Friday due to personal reasons, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Also not practicing Friday will be fellow running back Jerick McKinnon (groin), with added context regarding the duo's status slated to arrive no later than Saturday's final injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Raiders. If Edwards-Helaire is available for the contest, he figures to return to a complementary role in Week 16 due to the looming return to action of Isiah Pacheco (shoulder).
