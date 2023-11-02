Edwards-Helaire (illness) will not practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
CEH played a season-low two offensive snaps in last Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Broncos, as his role on offense has continued to diminish. On the season, Edwards-Helaire has rushed 33 times for 109 yards (3.3 YPC) and one touchdown.
