Edwards-Helaire (illness) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
The running back didn't practice Thursday, so his Friday injury report designation will be notable. If Edwards-Helaire's illness results in him being limited at all or out Sunday against the Broncos, Le'Veon Bell would be in line for an expanded role in Week 13.
