Edwards-Helaire rushed five times for 14 yards and secured three of five targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

With Kansas City surprisingly falling behind by a 14-3 score in the first half, game script quickly turned away from the run. Consequently, Edwards-Helaire and backfield mate Le'Veon Bell combined for just nine carries, but the former managed to salvage his fantasy day with a four-yard touchdown grab, the first of his career, in the latter portion of the third quarter. Edwards-Helaire now concerningly has single-digit carries in three consecutive games, however, which will continue to add some weekly uncertainty to his fantasy prospects if it endures. The rookie will look to up his overall number of touches in a Week 11 battle versus the Raiders after a Week 10 bye.