Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) did not practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC divisional-round game against the Browns, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Edwards-Helaire has now missed back-to-back practices since logging a limited session Wednesday, but Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports that the starting running back's lack of recent activity has been intentional to provide him rest, rather than representative of a setback. Coach Andy Reid hinted that Edwards-Helaire could be a true game-time decision for Sunday's contest. Le'Veon Bell and Darrel Williams will stand to lead the Chiefs' backfield if Edwards-Helaire can't go.