Edwards-Helaire logged one carry for four yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss versus the Broncos.

Edwards-Helaire logged just two total snaps in the contest and has no more than three totes in a game since Week 3. The fifth-year running back is unlikely to see his role expand in the future, barring an absence from at least Isiah Pacheco. Even then, there's no guarantee Edwards-Helaire's role would surpass Jerick McKinnon's.