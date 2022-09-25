Edwards-Helaire rushed seven times for no gain and secured all five targets for 39 yards in the Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Edwards-Helaire had an exact split with Jerick McKinnon with respect to carries, but only the latter actually netted any positive yardage. CEH did make up for the lack of rushing production with a co-team-high reception tally, and he's quickly compiled 12 receptions in three games. Edwards-Helaire has yet to log double-digit carries, however, and he could well be in a fairly even timeshare again with McKinnon in a Week 4 road battle against the Buccaneers.