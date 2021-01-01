Edwards-Helaire (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Fellow running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) is listed as questionable for the contest, but with Kansas City having clinched a first-round playoff bye, it wouldn't surprise us to see Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams see their share of touches Sunday, with the team likely to scratch or limit a number of its key players. Edwards-Helaire will thus set his sights on being ready to play in time for the Chiefs' postseason opener.