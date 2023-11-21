Edwards-Helaire recorded two carries for 20 yards during Monday's 21-17 loss versus Philadelphia.
Edwards-Helaire missed the game before the bye week due to illness, but he was all systems go Monday. Even so, CEH logged just four offensive snaps in the game, trailing both Isiah Pacheco (48) and Jerick McKinnon (24) on that front. As long as the pair remains healthy, it's unlikely Edwards-Helaire will carve out enough of a role to warrant a look in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Healthy coming out of bye•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Ruled out for Week 9•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: One tote against Broncos•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Little production against Chargers•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Three touches in Week 6 win•