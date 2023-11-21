Edwards-Helaire recorded two carries for 20 yards during Monday's 21-17 loss versus Philadelphia.

Edwards-Helaire missed the game before the bye week due to illness, but he was all systems go Monday. Even so, CEH logged just four offensive snaps in the game, trailing both Isiah Pacheco (48) and Jerick McKinnon (24) on that front. As long as the pair remains healthy, it's unlikely Edwards-Helaire will carve out enough of a role to warrant a look in most fantasy formats.