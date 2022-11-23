The Chiefs placed Edwards-Helaire (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Edwards-Helaire will miss a minimum of four games while he receovers from a high ankle sprain, with Week 16 against Seattle representing the earliest possible date for a return. Isiah Pacheco had supplanted him in the Kansas City backfield in recent weeks anyway, but Edwards-Helaire still had a role off the bench before injuring his ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Chargers. It'll be Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon leading the way for the Chiefs the next month, and Ronald Jones may also get some chances for the first time all year.
