With Damien Williams opting out of the 2020 season, Edwards-Helaire is expected to handle the featured backfield role in Kansas City, ESPN.com's Adam Teicher reports.

The No. 32 overall pick believes he's a perfect fit for Andy Reid's offense, noting that he hasn't had any trouble learning the playbook this summer. The lack of on-field offseason programs and preseason games could be tough on rookies around the league this year, but running backs usually face easier transitions than players at other positions. Edwards-Helaire now figures to be a first- or second-round pick in the vast majority of fantasy leagues, with DeAndre Washington, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and Elijah McGuire providing less-than-stellar competition for backfield snaps. There is some chance the Chiefs add a veteran, perhaps Devonta Freeman, but there's nobody available on the open market who would be as much of a threat to Edwards-Helaire as Damien Williams would've been.