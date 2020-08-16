Coach Andy Reid called Edwards-Helaire "a bit dehydrated" Sunday, which caused the rookie running back to miss reps in the later stages of practice, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Edwards-Helaire likely would have been tabbed with "limited" participation if the Chiefs were required to file an injury report. Alas, it is training camp and not the regular season. In Edwards-Helaire's stead, Darrel Williams worked with the first-team offense, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. But Williams' experience in the system may have played a role, as DeAndre Washington, Darwin Thompson and Elijah McGuire also are around in the wake of Damien Williams' decision to opt out of the season.