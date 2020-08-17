Edward-Helaire (dehydrated) was a full participant in practice Monday, Andrew Golden of The Wichita Eagle reports.
Edwards-Helaire's reps were impacted Sunday by some minor dehydration problems, but he appears to have used the 24 hours to get take in some fluids. The rookie is slated to handle the Chiefs' starting running back role out of the gates following Damien Williams' decision to opt out of the 2020 campaign. Given that Darrel Williams worked with the first-team offense in his stead Sunday, it appears Williams may have an early leg up in the competition for the top backup job due to his experience in the Chiefs offense.
More News
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Practice reps impacted Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Working with starters•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Poised for big workload post-Damien•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Fellow running back opts out•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Likely sharing work with Williams•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Goes 32nd overall to Kansas City•